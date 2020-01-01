by:
Tom Gatto
—
Sporting News
14s
The NYC teams received MLB's blessing to play in caps acknowledging the first responders who were at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?