by:
Josh Kosman, Joel Sherman
—
New York Post
2m
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to try to improve their offer to buy the Mets. But is the game over — or not? Because according to two sources the Wilpons are not listening to the latest
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?