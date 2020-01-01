Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55454035_thumbnail

Jacon deGrom whiffs nine, Dominic Smith hits grand slam in Mets 17-1 shellacking of Blue Jays

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 5m

The New York Mets had it working on both sides of the ball Friday evening as they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 17-1. Mets starter Jacob deGrom pitched six innings, giving up just three hits, one run and striking out nine and Dominic Smith had a...

Tweets