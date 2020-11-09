Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
54270497_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Mets 18, Blue Jays 1 (9/11/20)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

Erasmo Ramirez came out of the bullpen to pitch three scoreless innings to nail down the win for the Mets, as they edged the Blue Jays, 18-1, Friday night in Buffalo. A ridiculous location for an M…

Tweets