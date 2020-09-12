New York Mets
DeGrom, In NYPD Hat, Backed By 10-Run 4th, Mets Rout Jays
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 4m
Dominic Smith hit his first career grand slam and Wilson Ramos had a three-run double in a 10-run fourth inning.
Tweets
-
RT @KenDavidoff: Andrew Gilbert was a wickedly funny Brit with whom I worked in the summer of 1990. When I left, on my farewell card he wrote, “Piss off, Ken.” His life ended 19 years ago today. I'll #NeverForget him: https://t.co/pKeB52CV9Y (No #Yankees or #Mets predictions today, obviously.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Gerrit Cole sets tone as Yankees look like old selves and sweep doubleheader from Orioles; Mets clobber Blue Jays as Jacob deGrom strengthens Cy Young case; Islanders get on the board, cut Tampa's Eastern finals lead to 2-1 -- https://t.co/jKmBIm7hwn https://t.co/CVy8l6EYGaNewspaper / Magazine
-
The #Braves left 22 men on during their 12 inning loss to the Nationals. Most since the Mets on July 19, 2015 — 25 LOB (18 innings). Most by Atlanta since July 26, 2011 — 23 LOB (19 innings). Most in 12 innings or less since the Dodgers on July 27, 1990 — 25 LOB (12 innings).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"This is the best version of Jacob deGrom that I’ve seen" The Mets put up 18 runs for Jacob deGrom with his third straight Cy Young in sight https://t.co/AqFVpP2wBGTV / Radio Network
-
“This is the best version of Jake deGrom that I’ve seen. Stuff-wise, demeanor-wise, confidence-wise, he wants the ball, he wants to be out there. He’s pushing.” Even as it became obvious the Mets would be the Blue Jays, there was some Cy-related drama: https://t.co/V4iMHKoEYBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
