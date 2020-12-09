New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 9/12/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 29s
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Mickey Lolich and Luis Castillo . Mets get tons of runs for deGrom and wear the first responder caps! ...
That’s just epic, isn’t it? #MetsJacob deGrom has allowed one or fewer in 47% of his career starts #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI https://t.co/UhbaZFolUm… With at @joshkosman the J-Lo/ARod group continues to try to spruce up their bid for the #Mets in case there is a pivot away from Cohen.Beat Writer / Columnist
The pregame walk into the press box has never looked like this. Happy #Gameday everybody. Ragin Cajuns and Cyclones start you off at noon @espn with @espngolic and @colecubelicTV / Radio Personality
On the night when the Mets celebrated 9/11 first responders, the team remarkably scored tons of runs for Jacob deGrom for the second straight start. Read up on this and other news and notes from around the league in the latest edition of Mets Morning News. https://t.co/SBuQv2dLRsBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom NL CYA Watch: • 1.67 ERA (1st) • 1.96 FIP (1st) • 79 K (1st) • 0.87 WHIP (2nd; Bauer, 0.74) • 13.17 K/9 (1st) • 2.3 fWAR (1st) Jake’s to lose #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
Updated MLB OPS leaders: Nelson Cruz - 1.089 Freddie Freeman - 1.081 Mike Trout - 1.065 Dominic Smith - 1.051 Trea Turner - 1.049 Marcell Ozuna - 1.041 Fernando Tatis Jr. - 1.031 Michael Conforto - 1.011 Teoscar Hernandez - .995 Ian Happ - .990Beat Writer / Columnist
