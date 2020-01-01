Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Report: Blue Jays' Bichette expected to play Saturday vs. Mets

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is expected to be activated from the injured list and play Saturday's game against the New York Mets, reports Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.Bichette hasn't appeared in a game since Aug. 15 after suffering a Grade 1...

