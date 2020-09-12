New York Mets
New York Mets offense will need to power them into a playoff spot
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
If the New York Mets want to make the 2020 postseason, the offense will need to carry them there. The New York Mets offense might not have the consistency ...
"Some decisions have been made that are out of my control and I have to take that in stride" Amed Rosario discusses what has gone wrong for him this season compared to the second half of last seasonTV / Radio Network
"It's just been a challenging time...it's something that you can definitely learn from" Amed Rosario talks about splitting time at shortstop recentlyTV / Radio Network
Amed Rosario said last season, he was able to get into a rhythm and excel during the second half. It hasn't happened this season. "Some decisions have been made that are out of my control and I have to take that in stride," Rosario said through interpreter Alan Suriel.Beat Writer / Columnist
Amed Rosario called his current circumstances "a challenging time" that anyone can have in life. Recently, he's lost playing time to rookie Andrés Giménez.Beat Writer / Columnist
We are about to hear from Amed Rosario. Stay tuned.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JustinCToscano: Funny enough, the Jets play in Buffalo tomorrow. In one baseball game, the Mets might have scored more (18) than the Jets will this weekend. https://t.co/H9demT98h1Beat Writer / Columnist
