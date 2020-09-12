Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets offense will need to power them into a playoff spot

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 6m

If the New York Mets want to make the 2020 postseason, the offense will need to carry them there. The New York Mets offense might not have the consistency ...

Tweets

    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    "Some decisions have been made that are out of my control and I have to take that in stride" Amed Rosario discusses what has gone wrong for him this season compared to the second half of last season
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    "It's just been a challenging time...it's something that you can definitely learn from" Amed Rosario talks about splitting time at shortstop recently
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 5m
    Amed Rosario said last season, he was able to get into a rhythm and excel during the second half. It hasn't happened this season. "Some decisions have been made that are out of my control and I have to take that in stride," Rosario said through interpreter Alan Suriel.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 7m
    Amed Rosario called his current circumstances "a challenging time" that anyone can have in life. Recently, he's lost playing time to rookie Andrés Giménez.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 11m
    We are about to hear from Amed Rosario. Stay tuned.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 12m
    RT @JustinCToscano: Funny enough, the Jets play in Buffalo tomorrow. In one baseball game, the Mets might have scored more (18) than the Jets will this weekend. https://t.co/H9demT98h1
