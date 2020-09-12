New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
3 Mets who can help team reach the playoffs - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
Just two weeks remain on the regular-season baseball calendar and it’s crunch time.
Tweets
-
"Some decisions have been made that are out of my control and I have to take that in stride" Amed Rosario discusses what has gone wrong for him this season compared to the second half of last seasonTV / Radio Network
-
"It's just been a challenging time...it's something that you can definitely learn from" Amed Rosario talks about splitting time at shortstop recentlyTV / Radio Network
-
Amed Rosario said last season, he was able to get into a rhythm and excel during the second half. It hasn't happened this season. "Some decisions have been made that are out of my control and I have to take that in stride," Rosario said through interpreter Alan Suriel.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amed Rosario called his current circumstances "a challenging time" that anyone can have in life. Recently, he's lost playing time to rookie Andrés Giménez.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We are about to hear from Amed Rosario. Stay tuned.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Funny enough, the Jets play in Buffalo tomorrow. In one baseball game, the Mets might have scored more (18) than the Jets will this weekend. https://t.co/H9demT98h1Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets