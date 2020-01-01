New York Mets
No encore for Mets as bats fall flat in Buffalo
by: Alyson Footer — MLB: Mets 2m
Coming off a landslide win in their opener with the Blue Jays, the Mets were probably hoping for a carryover effect to lead them to a similar result the next day. Instead, the Mets had one of their quieter nights at the plate in a 3-2 loss to...
silky elk!!!!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DanielKimW: Anthony Bass singed for 1.5m and Rafael Dolis singed for 1m. These are the 'under the radar' types of moves that good front offices make. #BlueJaysBlogger / Podcaster
Mets lineup cools off at worst time in crushing loss to Blue Jays https://t.co/OLj0XLdKgzBlogger / Podcaster
Rosario on the final play:TV / Radio Personality
Amed Rosario, through interpreter Alan Suriel, on the final play: “I thought that, from my point of view, I was safe at that point. Throughout the game, there were similar calls like that that were made, and they were never reversed, so I just don’t understand.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Amed Rosario talks about getting picked off to end tonight's game:TV / Radio Network
