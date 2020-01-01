Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55476899_thumbnail

No encore for Mets as bats fall flat in Buffalo

by: Alyson Footer MLB: Mets 2m

Coming off a landslide win in their opener with the Blue Jays, the Mets were probably hoping for a carryover effect to lead them to a similar result the next day. Instead, the Mets had one of their quieter nights at the plate in a 3-2 loss to...

Tweets