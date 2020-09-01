New York Mets
Mets Picked Off in Buffalo, Lose 3-2 to Jays
by: Marissa Credle — Mets Merized Online 3m
On Saturday, the Mets lost to the Blue Jays by a score of 3-2. Not much was going right for the Mets offensively, as they collected just two runs on seven hits, three of them coming from Amed Rosa
silky elk!!!!
RT @DanielKimW: Anthony Bass singed for 1.5m and Rafael Dolis singed for 1m. These are the 'under the radar' types of moves that good front offices make. #BlueJays
Mets lineup cools off at worst time in crushing loss to Blue Jays https://t.co/OLj0XLdKgz
Rosario on the final play:
Amed Rosario, through interpreter Alan Suriel, on the final play: "I thought that, from my point of view, I was safe at that point. Throughout the game, there were similar calls like that that were made, and they were never reversed, so I just don't understand."
Amed Rosario talks about getting picked off to end tonight's game:
