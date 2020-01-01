Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bo Bichette returns, Jays beat Mets with walk-off pickoff

by: Mike Haim CBC Sports 2m

Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big league debut Saturday night as the Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 3-2.

