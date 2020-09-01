Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tom Brennan - WINNERS AND LOSERS...WHICH CATEGORY DOES AMED ROSARIO FALL INTO?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 4m

WINNER OR LOSER?  YOU DECIDE. Amed Rosario is either arguably or definitely the fastest guy on the Mets. Stolen bases in 35 games?  ZERO.  ...

