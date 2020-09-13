New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays announce Sunday lineup vs. NY Mets
by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 3m
David Peterson (4-1, 4.26) will start for the Mets, while Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 3.19) goes for the Jays.
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Both Steven Matz and Michael Wacha are available out of the Mets' bullpen today. The Mets don't need Wacha in the rotation right now, since they are starting Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo every five days (as opposed to every five games).Blogger / Podcaster
Mets rotation vs. Phillies... Tuesday: Rick Porcello Wednesday: Jacob deGrom Thursday: Seth Lugo. Steven Matz and Michael Wacha are available out of the bullpen today.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets Activate Steven Matz, Option Drew Smith https://t.co/3uv4fx0vot #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Wacha is available from the bullpen today. Rick Porcello will pitch Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Wacha available out of the pen today. His turn is being skipped, with Rick Porcello going Tuesday, followed by deGrom and Lugo.Beat Writer / Columnist
This take is so bad you should write for the Amazing Apple Insiderized Mets Blog Report.Ian's a great announcer though....Al Michaels puts ppl to sleep. https://t.co/BBgRPYDSZ0Blogger / Podcaster
