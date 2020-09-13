New York Mets
Some Mets fans need more than three saves to trust Edwin Diaz
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
Edwin Diaz has had a superb season for the New York Mets but without the high save totals, some fans may never accept him as the closer. In case you didn...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Both Steven Matz and Michael Wacha are available out of the Mets' bullpen today. The Mets don't need Wacha in the rotation right now, since they are starting Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo every five days (as opposed to every five games).Blogger / Podcaster
Mets rotation vs. Phillies... Tuesday: Rick Porcello Wednesday: Jacob deGrom Thursday: Seth Lugo. Steven Matz and Michael Wacha are available out of the bullpen today.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets Activate Steven Matz, Option Drew Smith https://t.co/3uv4fx0vot #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Wacha is available from the bullpen today. Rick Porcello will pitch Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Wacha available out of the pen today. His turn is being skipped, with Rick Porcello going Tuesday, followed by deGrom and Lugo.Beat Writer / Columnist
This take is so bad you should write for the Amazing Apple Insiderized Mets Blog Report.Ian's a great announcer though....Al Michaels puts ppl to sleep. https://t.co/BBgRPYDSZ0Blogger / Podcaster
