New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
But we are all watching football Mets game notes
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
If the landscapers who started at 10:30 don’t STOP cutting down trees I am going to drill them in the backs with a fastball. My friends the Mets waited until 1pm to send Game Notes as if I don’t want to just watch football. So you get the quickie...
Tweets
-
Former Mets exec weighs in on the first responder hats and reinforces that it was Torre who was uncomfortable, or at least the one who delivered the message. This is is first year out of longtime role.@martinonyc The Mets never should have stopped wearing them. Joe Torre put an end to it when he went to the Commissioner’s Office. I got the call.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If any more MLB players want to opt back in they need to do it by Tuesday if they want to be on a postseason roster. Sept. 15 is the date to set playoff rosters.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Peterson is on the hill as the Mets take on the Blue Jays in the series finale. Mets Pregame starts RIGHT NOW. 📺: SNY ⏰: 3:07 p.m. https://t.co/XKaLQ1NsE1TV / Radio Network
-
They never promised you a rose garden. 🌹😋The garden is experiencing "issues with water drainage" and "some minor complications with updated construction," a source with knowledge of the garden troubles said https://t.co/QV3zvaAsS5Blogger / Podcaster
-
“Fake crowd really loud right now.” — Michael KayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That GazeThat Jets score... https://t.co/nxOPhfjgNRBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets