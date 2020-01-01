State of the System 2020: Starting Pitching

by:
Kenneth Lavin
—
SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
55s
The Mets minor league starting pitching depth has been depleted at the upper levels of the system, but there are several exciting prospects at the lower levels of the system.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?