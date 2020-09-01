Jeff McNeil Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

by:
Violeta Pietronico
—
Mets Merized Online
9m
As per the SNY broadcast, Jeff McNeil left today's game in the fourth inning due to an apparent injury.McNeil - who was manning second base and leading off in today's matchup - was seen walkin
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?