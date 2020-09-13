Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Ryu Wins 4th Straight Decision, Blue Jays Beat Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4m

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu made the early lead stand up, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 7-3 Sunday.

  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 12m
    Jeff McNeil left the game Sunday with what a team official called "some gastrointestinal discomfort," but the bigger problem for the Mets was the kind of runs crossing the plate. Story: https://t.co/6IxB697j5C
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 14m
    I think most fans can relate! 🙄
    Tim Healey
    Word from the Mets: Jeff McNeil left the game due to "some gastrointestinal discomfort."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 15m
    These were also their top needs each of the previous two seasons...
    Danny Abriano
    Looking ahead to the Mets’ 2021 season, with this one now over... - They need an actual center fielder. Nimmo cannot play there - They need a top of the rotation starter to pair with deGrom. Bauer would be a perfect fit - They need a 2-way catcher. Paging J.T. Realmuto
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 27m
    This weekend was my first time in Buffalo. It’s actually pretty nice. I’d come back. “Don’t tell anyone about Buffalo,” one Uber driver said. “We’re a secret.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 28m
    RT @Mathieu_Era:
    Player
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 34m
    "Just pretty much stunk," Brach said. "There’s no other way to really explain it. Just couldn’t throw strikes and you just can’t have outings like that, especially when we need a game like today." In the sixth, it all fell apart. https://t.co/jHTKThkAFL
    Beat Writer / Columnist
