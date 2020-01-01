New York Mets
Hyun-jin Ryu pitches strong game as Blue Jays defeat Mets, 7-3
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 3m
Hyun-jin Ryu pitched six innings, giving up just one run and striking out seven as his Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Mets, 7-3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also added a two-run homer.
Jeff McNeil left the game Sunday with what a team official called "some gastrointestinal discomfort," but the bigger problem for the Mets was the kind of runs crossing the plate. Story: https://t.co/6IxB697j5CBeat Writer / Columnist
I think most fans can relate! 🙄Word from the Mets: Jeff McNeil left the game due to "some gastrointestinal discomfort."Beat Writer / Columnist
These were also their top needs each of the previous two seasons...Looking ahead to the Mets’ 2021 season, with this one now over... - They need an actual center fielder. Nimmo cannot play there - They need a top of the rotation starter to pair with deGrom. Bauer would be a perfect fit - They need a 2-way catcher. Paging J.T. RealmutoBeat Writer / Columnist
This weekend was my first time in Buffalo. It’s actually pretty nice. I’d come back. “Don’t tell anyone about Buffalo,” one Uber driver said. “We’re a secret.”Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mathieu_Era:Player
"Just pretty much stunk," Brach said. "There’s no other way to really explain it. Just couldn’t throw strikes and you just can’t have outings like that, especially when we need a game like today." In the sixth, it all fell apart. https://t.co/jHTKThkAFLBeat Writer / Columnist
