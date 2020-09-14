New York Mets
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Blue Jays, Yankees chasing Rays; Dodgers, Padres closing on playoff spots (9/14/20) - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Here are the magic numbers and remaining scheduled for all clubs contending for spots in the expanded 2020 MLB playoffs.
Mets have the best pitcher in the league, good bullpen depth, a seemingly stacked lineup and 3 guys who may get MVP (top 10) votes and fewer injuries/illnesses than their main rivals (yes, Thor hurt bad but the Braves, Nats and Marlins have been unluckier). Yet they are a mess.Column: desperation is the last hope for the maddening, meandering #Mets. https://t.co/AzfdobbVDlBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Morning Briefing: Can Porcello Regain Consistency? https://t.co/NFqNZWwkpz #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Doug_Rush: “Look sweetheart, mkay. Roe sent me to get da milk n creamah. Julio is waitin in da car, mkay. Jay Glazah won’t stop textin me for **** pics. My 3 kids nevuh leave me alone now dat I’m home all da time. Back afta this....” @BackAftaThis https://t.co/oUSRejuB46Blogger / Podcaster
You underrate Nimmo. Bauer in NY wouldn't work. I do like him. Realmuto should be the main target.Looking ahead to the Mets’ 2021 season, with this one now over... - They need an actual center fielder. Nimmo cannot play there - They need a top of the rotation starter to pair with deGrom. Bauer would be a perfect fit - They need a 2-way catcher. Paging J.T. RealmutoBlogger / Podcaster
Good Morning. Born today Harry Parker and Happy Birthday Chad Bradford. Blue Jays 7, Mets 3. Steve Cohen expected to sign papers to buy the Mets today. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News and Breakfast Links 9/14/2020 https://t.co/6hVZCGUOY8Blogger / Podcaster
