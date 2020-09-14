Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Can Porcello Regain Consistency?

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 2m

Good Morning, Mets fans! After another tough loss last night against the Blue Jays. Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.07 ERA) is set to start against the Phillies with their pitcher yet to be announced.

