New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: Vin Scully calls a Strawberry Grand Slam
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
SPOILERS! Hey you had 35 years to watch this at bat. In today’s episode of Sterling or Scully, Vin Scully calls a Strawberry Home Run. Look how skinny ballplayers were before the better nutrition and workout regimes that started in the mid 1990s....
Tweets
-
Hey look, Andrés Giménez has been one of the best defenders in baseball this year.Infield OAA is now up and live: https://t.co/0DGfkZA6DS I wrote about the most interesting findings here: https://t.co/rBrCZOoXtv https://t.co/83YRyBZoZrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattyCuso: Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario both rank in the top-20 in the Majors in OAA 👀 Gimenez: +4 Rosario: + 3 https://t.co/POmve22sVfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 4: The Search for a Winning Streak https://t.co/zOYkoyzJ2o #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Statcast Outs Above Average is now live. Some highlights. Gimenez: +4 Rosario: +3 Guillorme: +2 Cano: +2 McNeil (OF): +2 McNeil (IF): -2 Davis (OF): -2 Davis (IF): -3 Alonso: -3 Conforto: -3 Nimmo: -4 Some observations... https://t.co/MP5YuYt9vjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario OAA by season: 2017: -4 2018: -11 2019: -8 2020: +3 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
🚨Andrés Giménez sighting🚨Infield OAA is now up and live: https://t.co/0DGfkZA6DS I wrote about the most interesting findings here: https://t.co/rBrCZOoXtv https://t.co/83YRyBZoZrBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets