Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55514518_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Vin Scully calls a Strawberry Grand Slam

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

SPOILERS! Hey you had 35 years to watch this at bat. In today’s episode of Sterling or Scully, Vin Scully calls a Strawberry Home Run.  Look how skinny ballplayers were before the better nutrition and workout regimes that started in the mid 1990s....

Tweets