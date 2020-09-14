Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets trade for Mo Vaughn didn’t work out as expected for the Amazins

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

The New York Mets traded for Mo Vaughn didn't work out as the Amazins hoped it would. After the 2001 season, the New York Mets were looking to add power to...

Tweets