New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike's Mets - Baseball is Hard
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
By Mike Steffanos September 13, 2020 Amed Rosario is having a tough year, although it might be helpful to remember that this "year"...
Tweets
-
Hey look, Andrés Giménez has been one of the best defenders in baseball this year.Infield OAA is now up and live: https://t.co/0DGfkZA6DS I wrote about the most interesting findings here: https://t.co/rBrCZOoXtv https://t.co/83YRyBZoZrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattyCuso: Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario both rank in the top-20 in the Majors in OAA 👀 Gimenez: +4 Rosario: + 3 https://t.co/POmve22sVfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 4: The Search for a Winning Streak https://t.co/zOYkoyzJ2o #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Statcast Outs Above Average is now live. Some highlights. Gimenez: +4 Rosario: +3 Guillorme: +2 Cano: +2 McNeil (OF): +2 McNeil (IF): -2 Davis (OF): -2 Davis (IF): -3 Alonso: -3 Conforto: -3 Nimmo: -4 Some observations... https://t.co/MP5YuYt9vjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario OAA by season: 2017: -4 2018: -11 2019: -8 2020: +3 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
🚨Andrés Giménez sighting🚨Infield OAA is now up and live: https://t.co/0DGfkZA6DS I wrote about the most interesting findings here: https://t.co/rBrCZOoXtv https://t.co/83YRyBZoZrBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets