New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
Mets Alumni Visit with 9/11 First Responders

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 29s

On the 19th anniversary of September 11th, John Franco, Robin Ventura, Al Leiter and Todd Zeile took part in an emotional virtual meeting with 9/11 first res...

