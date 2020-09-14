New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #96: Rafael Palmeiro
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
The fourth player in MLB history to hit 500 or more homeruns and get 3,000 or more hits is the 96th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. The first round draft pick of the Cubs in the 1985 draft, Rafael Palmeiro made his MLB debut just a...
19 years after the tragedy of #September11, @john_franco45, Robin Ventura, @AlLeiter22 and @Todd_Zeile connected with a group of @FDNY first responders to talk. This is part of the team’s continued commitment to the heroes in the aftermath of 9/11. 👀👉 https://t.co/PvVQbiClL1Official Team Account
There are just a couple of weeks left in the regular season, but the Mets should really give some innings to younger pitchers who might help them next year. https://t.co/DVIbYt1dtXBlogger / Podcaster
🥳Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @andrewtaylor09: “I love to see how a team can improve, and kids can improve. That's why I coach. There's nothing better than that. It just eats you up inside how lucky you can be coaching kids.” Coach Don Meyer (via @Buster_ESPN’s 📖 “How Lucky You Can Be”) #MeyerMonday https://t.co/Ds2kUAuvgeBeat Writer / Columnist
Well, we now understand why he’s on Twitter.While it's rare & highly unusual for trades among rivals; given the recent developments of injuries to Blake Jarwin and Philly's OL (Brooks, Dillard & Johnson) & Ertz's apparent contract issues (along with Goedert's development) a Zach Martin for Ertz trade would help both teams.Minors
It’s the final countdown of baseball season, and the Mets are — somehow — in the playoff picture. Reasons to believe (and reasons not to believe) in their postseason hopes: https://t.co/ycC3507L0IBeat Writer / Columnist
