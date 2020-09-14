Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55519601_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #96: Rafael Palmeiro

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

The fourth player in MLB history to hit 500 or more homeruns and get 3,000 or more hits is the 96th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals.   The first round draft pick of the Cubs in the 1985 draft, Rafael Palmeiro made his MLB debut just a...

Tweets