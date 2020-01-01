New York Mets
Conforto's stellar grab is Play of the Week
by: Thomas Harrigan — MLB: Mets 5m
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto’s spectacular over-the-shoulder leaping catch against the Orioles on Wednesday has earned him the Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet. With the bases loaded and the O’s leading 6-5 in the top of the sixth...
