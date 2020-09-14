Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Steve Cohen reaches agreement to buy Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 14, 2020 5:50 PM Newsday 9s

Multibillionaire Long Island native Steve Cohen is in agreement to buy the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, pending approval from Major League Baseball, the team announced Monday. The deal valu

Tweets