New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Steve Cohen reaches agreement to purchase Mets
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 1m
The New York Mets are changing hands.Billionaire Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to purchase majority ownership of the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, the team announced. Once the deal is officially completed, Cohen will own 95% of the...
Tweets
-
RT @Rob_Z_31: @AmazinAvenue 3 words: Ohhhhhh Hellllllllllll YEAAAAHHHHHHHHHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vasdrimalitis: @AmazinAvenueBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FeltmansConey: #Mets fans get 10% off our entire website with discount code: COHEN Celebrate. @KFCBarstool @TheClemReport @KyleGelling @GottaBelievePod @The7Line @DarrenJMeenan #MetsTwitter https://t.co/UajEMWTiKI https://t.co/mpdRf3YFONSuper Fan
-
RT @soshnick: BREAKING: Steve Cohen signs deal to buy @Mets, source says. Cohen gets 95% of team at valuation of ~$2.42 billion. Deal requires approval from 23 @MLB owners #SportsBiz | #Mets | #MLB https://t.co/D4836ahtfmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Miss_Met: A moment of silence for each and every Mets player who endured a smear campaign on his way out. May the Wilpons get the nastiest taste of their own medicine 🤞Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets