New York Mets

Report: Steve Cohen reaches agreement to purchase Mets

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 1m

The New York Mets are changing hands.Billionaire Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to purchase majority ownership of the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, the team announced. Once the deal is officially completed, Cohen will own 95% of the...

