Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51635424_thumbnail

Sterling Partners, Cohen agree to Mets sale

by: N/A MLB: Mets 36s

FLUSHING, N.Y., September 14, 2020 – The Sterling Partners have signed an agreement with Steven Cohen pursuant to which Mr. Cohen would purchase the New York Mets. The sale transaction is subject to the approval of the Major League Baseball club...

Tweets