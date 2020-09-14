Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Steve Cohen to Acquire Majority Stake of the New York Mets

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 7m

Steve Cohen buys Mets. The billionaire who previously owned 8% of the team has agreed to buy the New York Mets pending the approval of the other MLB owners.

