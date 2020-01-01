New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cohen reaches an agreement to purchase Mets
by: ESPN — ESPN 19s
An on-again, off-again negotiation between Steve Cohen and the New York Mets finally resulted in the franchise's sale to the billionaire Monday, pending the approval of the Major League Baseball club owners
Tweets
-
RT @Rob_Z_31: @AmazinAvenue 3 words: Ohhhhhh Hellllllllllll YEAAAAHHHHHHHHHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vasdrimalitis: @AmazinAvenueBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FeltmansConey: #Mets fans get 10% off our entire website with discount code: COHEN Celebrate. @KFCBarstool @TheClemReport @KyleGelling @GottaBelievePod @The7Line @DarrenJMeenan #MetsTwitter https://t.co/UajEMWTiKI https://t.co/mpdRf3YFONSuper Fan
-
RT @soshnick: BREAKING: Steve Cohen signs deal to buy @Mets, source says. Cohen gets 95% of team at valuation of ~$2.42 billion. Deal requires approval from 23 @MLB owners #SportsBiz | #Mets | #MLB https://t.co/D4836ahtfmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Miss_Met: A moment of silence for each and every Mets player who endured a smear campaign on his way out. May the Wilpons get the nastiest taste of their own medicine 🤞Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets