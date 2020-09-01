Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Big League Stew
Steve Cohen agrees to buy Mets in deal worth over $2.4 billion

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 9s

The Wilpons are finally selling the Mets ... as long as other MLB owners approve the deal.

