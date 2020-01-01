New York Mets
Breaking news: Steve Cohen in agreement to be the New York Mets’ owner
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5m
For the New York Mets, a new era is on the horizon. As confirmed by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is in agreement to acquire the major league team from the Wilpons. The transaction that will see the native New Yorker...
