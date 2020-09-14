Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Steve Cohen To Buy Mets For $2.42 Billion, Within One Percent Of Forbes Valuation Of Team

by: Mike Ozanian Forbes 3m

Steve Cohen has come to terms with the owner of the New York Mets, Sterling Equities, which is controlled by the Wilpon and Katz families, to guy the baseball team for $2.42 billion.

