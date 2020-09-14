by:
Mike Ozanian
—
Forbes
3m
Steve Cohen has come to terms with the owner of the New York Mets, Sterling Equities, which is controlled by the Wilpon and Katz families, to guy the baseball team for $2.42 billion.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?