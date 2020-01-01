New York Mets
Mets ownership agrees to sell team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen
by: The Associated Press — CBC Sports 7m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family. The team announced the agreement on Monday. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.
