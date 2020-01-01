Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets ownership agrees to sell team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen

by: The Associated Press CBC Sports 7m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family. The team announced the agreement on Monday. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.

