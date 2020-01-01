Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Comeback
Steve Cohen is set to buy control of the Mets for more than $2 billion, and a deal for control of SNY might follow

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 3m

Steve Cohen will increasese his stake in the Mets from 8 percent to 95 percent in a new deal that values the team at more than $2.4 billion.

