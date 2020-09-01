Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101

The New York Mets’ path to the playoffs

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 16s

As the New York Mets enjoy their last off day of the season their postseason outlook is bleak. After dropping two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, the Mets are 21-26 and have just a 27.5 percent chance of reaching the playoffs....

