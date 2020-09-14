Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Forbes

As Stephen Cohen Reaches Deal To Purchase The Mets, Will He Be A Savior Or A Curse?

by: Maury Brown Forbes 1m

Stephen Cohen tried to purchase the Los Angeles Dodgers, owned S.A.C. Capital Advisors which was part of a $1.8 billion SEC settlement, and has now reached an agreement to purchase the New York Mets. Will he be a blessing or a curse for MLB?

