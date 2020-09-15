New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #97: Omar Vizquel
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
The man who played more games at shortstop than anyone in history is the 97th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Omar Vizquel began his major league career as the starting shortstop with the 1989 Mariners, For the next 24 years Vizquel...
