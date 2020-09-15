Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55542377_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #97: Omar Vizquel

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The man who played more games at shortstop than anyone in history is the 97th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Omar Vizquel began his major league career as the starting shortstop with the 1989 Mariners,  For the next 24 years Vizquel...

Tweets