New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets should sign J.T. Realmuto in Steve Cohen’s first big move
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2m
Many tests await Steve Cohen once he assumes control of the Mets, and for the purpose of this column, let’s assume that he’ll pass the entry exam of the approval vote by other owners. After that,
Tweets
-
Wilson Ramos said it's been difficult not playing every day. "I've been playing every day my whole career," Wilson Ramos said. "I think I'm more consistent when I play more."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wilson Ramos: “Tough season for everybody. Tough season mentally.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Familiar fates and repeated narratives continued to torment the Mets in their 4-1 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. https://t.co/l4XKcEnag2 @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
New York Mets: Disappointing as Ever in 4-1 Loss to Phillies #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/b283FvoLgXBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I wish I had the answer to that...sometimes you put more pressure on yourself than you need to in those situations" Brandon Nimmo on the Mets' season-long struggle with RISPTV / Radio Network
-
I put together a presentation of why I think the #Yankees will finish 38-22 and the #Mets 33-27. Then I shared the presentation with a friend.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets