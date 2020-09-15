New York Mets
Arrieta Stymies Mets Before Leaving With Injury, Phillies Roll
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3m
Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.
