Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
55557920_thumbnail

Arrieta Stymies Mets Before Leaving With Injury, Phillies Roll

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 3m

Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.

Tweets