Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
55558555_thumbnail

John Franco: Italian / American Mets Hall of Fame Pitcher (Part One)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1m

John Anthony Franco was born September 17, 1960 in New York City at Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. As a boy in Brooklyn he idolized the 1969 Me...

Tweets