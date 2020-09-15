Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
54386235_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Phillies 4, Mets 1 (9/15/20)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5m

In a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners with lousy current ERAs, Jake Arrieta did a better imitation of a top pitcher, leading the Phillies to a 4-1 win Tuesday night in Philadelphia, sending…

Tweets