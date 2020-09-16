Another myopic take... once you lost Syndergaard and Stroman the season was over. You can't make decisions like this in 60 games... stay a fan and watch don't provide this kind of analysis. Let the big boys handle it.

CTMetsfan I know it’s 60 games. But this team has looked unprepared, exhibited dreadful fundies, and the in-game decisions have been bad. Sorry, Rojas has to go with Brodie.