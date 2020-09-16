Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB roundup: Dodgers halt Padres' eight-game win streak

Tony Gonsolin allowed a run on four hits over a career-high seven innings and Justin Turner had three hits, a RBI and a run in his return from the injured list Tuesday night as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers scored a 3-1 win over San Diego to end...

