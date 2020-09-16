Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey pitched in relief and has an injured shoulder! You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

In the bottom of the 6th, the Dark Knight Relieved! Matt got a clean inning, and it was a very Matt Harvey kind of appearance. The first batter Daz Cameron struck out.  Sit down son! The second batter Victor Reyes also struck out.  The Dark Knight...

