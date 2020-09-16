New York Mets
NY Mets are bringing Todd Frazier back in 2021, aren’t they?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
Todd Frazier has a club option for the 2021 season. The New York Mets are going to pick it up, aren't they? Something that has flown under my radar since t...
Can we stop the nonsense already? I've got an article to finish. Take away the Nats WS trophy, they went 7-12 against the Mets! JFCIf we really want the trophy to go to the "best team" why not just give it to the team with the best record? If a 79-83 team plays well enough to beat a 100+ win team, they earned it. Don't want to be eliminated from the playoffs? Then win. https://t.co/Qp3fOsDOheBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @HotlineJosh: Ugh. Manfred also said the expanded, 16-team postseason is likely to remain beyond 2020, adding that “an overwhelming majority” of owners had already endorsed the concept before the pandemic. “I think there’s a lot to commend it,” he said. https://t.co/7NeSIpCsjvBlogger / Podcaster
RT @HowieRose: Great, so let’s have a format where 29 teams make the playoffs. Then we could spend six months and 162 games to eliminate one team. Every team is “in it” all year. I’m sure they’ll be elbowing their way through the turnstiles to see that. https://t.co/308PBklY3PSuper Fan
Will be making my U.S. Open prediction a little later. The easy picks are guys like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, but I don’t see it going that way.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MarcMalusis: Coming up at 10am, it is @MandMWFAN on @WFAN660. Great Wednesday show! Yankees rolling, Mets staggering, Cohen update. We will be joined by @Joelsherman1. Plus, Islanders stay alive, Clippers disaster and the BAM BLOCK! Plenty to chat about! Let's go! https://t.co/gBHIgndCbNBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets dropped a frustrating game to the Phillies, further pulling them away from the playoff picture. https://t.co/jMrk4FY94oBlogger / Podcaster
