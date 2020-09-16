Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets: Andres Gimenez hasn’t made Amed Rosario expendable quite yet

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

New York Mets Andres Gimenez may win the shortstop job from Amed Rosario this year but the former hasn't made the latter expendable. I bought into the Andr...

Tweets